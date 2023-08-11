How Cooper Flagg reclassifying will impact the 2025 NBA draft

NBA prospect Cooper Flagg confirmed on Instagram what many in the basketball industry assumed for months -- he'll be reclassifying to the 2024 high school class from the 2025 class. This means it will be his last year at Montverde Academy before graduating next spring and likely enrolling in college.

Flagg, currently competing alongside top high school and college basketball players at the Nike Academy in Portland, Oregon, has had a busy spring and summer that propelled him into the national consciousness as one of the most exciting young prospects in the world.

ESPN NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony explains how Friday's news could impact Flagg's professional career and the 2025 and 2026 NBA drafts.

Who is Cooper Flagg and why does this news matter?