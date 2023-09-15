NBA bonus watch 2024: Who could become supermax eligible?

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown joined an elite group when he became the 12th player to sign a supermax contract since the lucrative clause was included in the 2017 collective bargaining agreement.

The contract, projected at $288 million (which could increase to $304 million if the salary cap increases by the maximum 10% for next season), is the richest in NBA history. Brown became eligible to sign the supermax deal by making an All-NBA team last season, something a number of players will be aiming for this season.

To help understand what is at stake in the 2023-24 season, here is a look at the players who could become supermax eligible if they earn All-NBA and also other bonuses to monitor this season.

Let's first examine what changed in the new collective bargaining agreement and the impact it could have moving forward.

The 2023 collective bargaining agreement

The rules of the Designated Veteran Extension and Contract (what we commonly call the "supermax") remain the same.