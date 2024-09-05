Open Extended Reactions

What will it take to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs and dethrone the defending champion Boston Celtics?

For several top teams in the Eastern Conference, it's about addressing key weaknesses heading into the 2024-25 season. There are less than three weeks before training camp begins on Sept. 25, and despite some big summer moves, teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks could still improve their rosters.

They're not the only ones. The Milwaukee Bucks may need to freshen up an aging squad if they want to return to the NBA Finals, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers could surely shore up their defenses to go along with their potent offenses.

As the offseason winds down, here are the roster holes for five East contenders, how they could impact the playoff race and what each team can still pull off with the start of the season looming.

Jump to:

Cavaliers | Pacers

Bucks | Knicks | 76ers

Roster hole to fill: Two-way wing