Last season's NBA rookie class was highlighted by the emergence of Victor Wembanyama, who is aiming to fend off an early-season sophomore slump with the San Antonio Spurs.

And while all eyes will be on whether Wembanyama can get the Spurs into playoff contention in a tough Western Conference, there are other second-year players who are making an early season impact. Wembanyama's draft classmate (and former Metropolitans 92 teammate) Bilal Coulibaly is helping lead a youth movement for the Washington Wizards, while fellow lottery pick Gradey Dick is proving why he should be part of the Toronto Raptors' future.

On the other hand, the 2024 rookie class has had its share of ups and downs in its first two weeks. Two weeks of games is too early to draw conclusions, but the thought that this year's draft was the weakest in a decade hasn't been refuted by on-court results. While higher-profile rookies, including Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey, are finding their footing, there have been a few pleasant surprises -- including Edey's fellow first-year teammate Jaylen Wells.

Here are some early-season trends from three notable NBA sophomores, one surprise rookie, and what to make of the 2024 draft class so far.

Jump to a section:

Wemby's Year 2 outlook

Wizards leaning on Coulibaly

Dick proving his worth on Raptors

The other Memphis rookie standout

Slow start for the 2024 draft class