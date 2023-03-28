Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2023 finalists, schedule and more

Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks defeat LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. (2:45)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will enshrine a new class of legends in Springfield, Massachusetts, this summer. The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees were unveiled in December. Finalists for enshrinement were announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, and the full class will be announced as part of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four weekend in Houston.

The Class of 2023 will be officially enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12. The new summer date reflects an effort for enshrinement weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests -- a change of date from recent celebrations that were held the week after Labor Day.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Friday, Aug. 11, with the tip-off celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2023 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place the following day in Springfield's historic Symphony Hall.

Class of 2023: North American Committee Finalists

The Class of 2023 is loaded with star power as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalists were announced as part of NBA All-Star weekend. Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Gregg Popovich headline the list. Read more here.

• Jennifer Azzi (player)

• Gene Bess (coach)

• Gary Blair (player)

• Pau Gasol (player)

• Becky Hammon (player)

• David Hixon (coach)

• Gene Keady (coach)

• Dirk Nowitzki (player)

• Tony Parker (player)

• Gregg Popovich (coach)

• Dwyane Wade (player)

• Marian Washington (coach)

Class of 2023: North American Committee nominees

* First-time nominee

Class of 2023: Women's Committee nominees

Leta Andrews (coach)

Jennifer Azzi (player)

Gary Blair (coach)

Doug Bruno (coach)*

Becky Hammon (player)

Becky Martin (coach)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (player)

Kim Mulkey (player)

Valerie Still (player)

Marian Washington (coach)

* First-time nominee

Direct Elect Committee finalists

International Committee

Jackie Chazalon

Mirza Delibasic

Dusan Ivkovic

Semen Khalipski

Vladimir Kondrashin

Eduardo Lamas

Marcos Leite

Shimon Mirrahi

Amaury Pasos

Manuel Sainz

Togo Soares

Ranko Zeravica

Women's Veterans Committee

1976 U.S. Olympic Team (team)*

982 Cheyney University NCAA Final Four Team (team)*

Alline Banks Sprouse (player)

Edmonton Commercial Grads (team)

John Head (coach)

Yolanda Laney (player)*

Nashville Business College (team)

Lometa Odom (player)

Harley Redin (coach)

Hazel Walker (player)

Valerie Walker (player)*

Dean Weese (coach)*

* First-time nominee

Contributor Committee

Pete Babcock

Dick Baumgartner

Henry Bibby

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Doug Collins

Wayne Duke

Bill Foster

Bob Gibbons

Simon Gourdine

Tim Grgurich

Junius Kellogg

Johnny "Red" Kerr

Tom Konchalski

Bobby Lewis

Fred McCall

Jack McCloskey

Jon McGlocklin

Speedy Morris

Dennis Murphy

Curly Neal

Jack Powers

Will Robinson

Gene Shue

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

Veterans Committee

1936 US Olympic Team (team)

1972 US Olympic Team (team)

Dick Barnett (player)

Tom Blackburn (coach)

Sid Borgia (referee)

Charles Brown (player)*

Freddie Brown (player)*

Jack Coleman (player)

Charles Eckman (referee)

Leroy Edwards (player)

Leo Ferris (contributor)

Hy Gotkin (player)

Travis Grant (player)

Jack Hartman (coach)*

Cam Henderson (coach)

Robert Hopkins (player)

Charles Keinath (player)

Greg Kelser (player)*

Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (Team)

Bob Love (player)

Loyola of Chicago (Team)

Billy Markward (contributor)

Ed McCluskey (coach)

Jack McKinney (contributor)

Bill Melchionni (player)*

Francis Meehan (player)

Lucias Mitchell (coach)

Donald "Dudey" Moore (coach)

Joe Mullaney (coach)

Willie Naulls (player)

North Catholic High School Junior Varsity (Philadelphia, PA) (team)

Don Otten (player)*

Philadelphia SPHAS (team)

Kevin Porter (player)*

Glenn Roberts (player)

Lennie Rosenbluth (player)

Kenny Sailors (player)

Fred Schaus (contributor)

Sam Schulman (contributor)

Paul Silas (player)

Dick Van Arsdale (player)

Tom Van Arsdale (player)

Lambert Will (contributor)*

Max Zaslofsky (player)

* First-time nominee

Recent Hall of Fame classes

2022: Sonny Boswell, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, Inman Jackson, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Albert Pullins, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsay Whalen

2021: Val Ackerman, Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Lowell Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Clarence Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright

2020: Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich

2019: Al Attles, Carl Braun, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Tennessee A&I teams from 1957 to 1959, Wayland Baptist University teams of 1982-84, Teresa Weatherspoon, Paul Westphal

2018: Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts, Katie Smith

2017: Robert Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Zack Clayton, Nick Galis, George McGinnis

2016: Zelmo Beaty, Darell Garretson, Allen Iverson, Tom Izzo, John McClendon, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Cumberland Posey, Jerry Reinsdorf, Sheryl Swoopes