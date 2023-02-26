The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers met for the 571st time -- the most between any two teams in NBA history -- but Saturday's game was one of a kind.
Despite a 15-point third-quarter deficit, the Celtics went on to defeat the 76ers 110-107 courtesy of Jayson Tatum's game-winning 3-pointer.
Tatum finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. He combined to score or assist on 11 of Boston's 13 points in clutch time. His game-deciding shot broke a tie with Nikola Jokic for most game-tying or go-ahead field goals inside the final five seconds a game over the past five seasons (9).
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell concisely reacted to the unlikely ending, as did stunned Sixers fans.
NO WAY!!!!— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 26, 2023
JT SILENCED PHILLY 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/E4COYm2usM— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2023
But Tatum's game winner was almost outshined by Joel Embiid's nearly full-court desperation heave -- and judging from this reaction by Reggie Bush, perhaps it was.
I know it didn't count but that shot by Joel Embiid was crazy!!!— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 26, 2023
Philly regained possession with 1.3 seconds remaining, and Embiid buried a shot from Boston's 3-point line that would have sent the game to overtime, but it was just after the buzzer. Embiid recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.
The WNBA world also weighed in on the matchup's conclusion.
Celtics vs Sixers ending was nuts 🤯— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) February 26, 2023
Jayson Tatum is so cold. Omg.— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) February 26, 2023
There's no way!! 😨— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) February 26, 2023
ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.