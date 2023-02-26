Jayson Tatum sinks a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds, with Joel Embiid throwing up a prayer that connects just after time expires, and the Celtics prevail. (0:35)

Tatum's game-winning 3 almost topped by Embiid's heave at the buzzer (0:35)

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers met for the 571st time -- the most between any two teams in NBA history -- but Saturday's game was one of a kind.

Despite a 15-point third-quarter deficit, the Celtics went on to defeat the 76ers 110-107 courtesy of Jayson Tatum's game-winning 3-pointer.

Tatum finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. He combined to score or assist on 11 of Boston's 13 points in clutch time. His game-deciding shot broke a tie with Nikola Jokic for most game-tying or go-ahead field goals inside the final five seconds a game over the past five seasons (9).

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell concisely reacted to the unlikely ending, as did stunned Sixers fans.

NO WAY!!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 26, 2023

But Tatum's game winner was almost outshined by Joel Embiid's nearly full-court desperation heave -- and judging from this reaction by Reggie Bush, perhaps it was.

I know it didn't count but that shot by Joel Embiid was crazy!!! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 26, 2023

Philly regained possession with 1.3 seconds remaining, and Embiid buried a shot from Boston's 3-point line that would have sent the game to overtime, but it was just after the buzzer. Embiid recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.

The WNBA world also weighed in on the matchup's conclusion.

Celtics vs Sixers ending was nuts 🤯 — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) February 26, 2023

Jayson Tatum is so cold. Omg. — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) February 26, 2023

There's no way!! 😨 — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) February 26, 2023

