          Celtics-Sixers thriller excites NBA Twitter

          Tatum's game-winning 3 almost topped by Embiid's heave at the buzzer (0:35)

          Jayson Tatum sinks a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds, with Joel Embiid throwing up a prayer that connects just after time expires, and the Celtics prevail. (0:35)

          Feb 26, 2023
          • Brianna Williams

          The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers met for the 571st time -- the most between any two teams in NBA history -- but Saturday's game was one of a kind.

          Despite a 15-point third-quarter deficit, the Celtics went on to defeat the 76ers 110-107 courtesy of Jayson Tatum's game-winning 3-pointer.

          Tatum finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. He combined to score or assist on 11 of Boston's 13 points in clutch time. His game-deciding shot broke a tie with Nikola Jokic for most game-tying or go-ahead field goals inside the final five seconds a game over the past five seasons (9).

          Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell concisely reacted to the unlikely ending, as did stunned Sixers fans.

          But Tatum's game winner was almost outshined by Joel Embiid's nearly full-court desperation heave -- and judging from this reaction by Reggie Bush, perhaps it was.

          Philly regained possession with 1.3 seconds remaining, and Embiid buried a shot from Boston's 3-point line that would have sent the game to overtime, but it was just after the buzzer. Embiid recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.

          The WNBA world also weighed in on the matchup's conclusion.

          ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.