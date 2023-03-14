Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, will not play the final five games of G League Ignite's season, a league official told ESPN.

The initiative to shut down Henderson, 19, comes from G League executives who feel Henderson has shown enough with his play this season. The point guard averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30 minutes.

Ignite has an 11-16 record and is in 10th place in the Western Conference and four games out of the G League playoffs, making it unlikely the team can qualify with just five games remaining. Henderson did not play in Ignite's last game Sunday against the Texas Legends, a game the team won 99-82.

He played 25 of a possible 50 games for Ignite this season as part of G League competition, including the Showcase Cup leading into the G League Winter Showcase in December.

Henderson missed significant time with a nasal fracture and two separate concussions as well as an ankle injury he suffered in late January.

Once considered the consensus No. 2 pick, Henderson's sometimes uneven play and absences have opened the door for Alabama wing Brandon Miller, currently the projected No. 3 pick, to potentially overtake him on draft night. Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament with Miller winning SEC player of the year honors and being a likely first-team All-American after an outstanding freshman season. Victor Wembanyama is the projected No. 1 pick.

The NBA draft lottery will be conducted on May 16 and will play a significant role in determining how the top 3 of the draft ultimately shakes out.