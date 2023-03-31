It's all love between LeBron James and Austin Reaves and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"Bron's actually real low maintenance. I think he asked me one time to go get a Xbox remote. So I obviously did that, he gave me a couple of dollars, but they let me skate pretty good."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, on what "rookie duties" LeBron James assigned to him, via the "Point Forward" podcast

"[Austin Reaves] always got my back. Always. Even though he loved Kobe back in the day more than me. I forgive him."

James, on Reaves hitting Chicago Bulls guard Pat Beverley with the "too small" gesture after Beverley did it to LeBron earlier this season

"It kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf---."

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, on his team's playoff outlook

"Game 7, about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter ... I'm looking at [the Celtics] and myself, we're gassed. [LeBron's] played every single minute ... and he looked unfazed. ... To me that was disturbing."

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford, on facing then-Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers won that game 87-79

"My mom wants me to wear it, so I'll probably keep wearing it."

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, on his protective mask