Late in the fourth quarter, tensions rise between Blake Griffin and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, forcing teammates and coaches to separate them before Antetokounmpo is ejected. (0:54)

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Celtics forward Blake Griffin on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks' 140-99 blowout loss. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-7 Antetokounmpo was going up for a shot under the basket when he took a hard foul from Griffin, which resulted in a flagrant foul 1 on the Celtics forward. Antetokounmpo responded by head-butting Griffin, for which he received a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected.

Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks teammate and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has appeared in 33 games and is averaging 0.8 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.2 minutes.