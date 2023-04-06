        <
        >

          Brooklyn Nets reveal 2023-24 City Edition jerseys

          The Brooklyn Nets have revealed their 2023-24 City Edition uniforms. Brooklyn Nets/Twitter
          7:24 PM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          The Brooklyn Nets are wasting no time revealing their City Edition uniforms for next season.

          On Thursday, the team dropped images of their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys on Twitter. Designed by American artist Brian Donnelly, known professionally as KAWS, the jerseys are a swirl of teal, blue, red, black and gray, with "NETS" in an offset comic book font in front and double X's on the waistband of the shorts.

          The jerseys are a departure from their 2022-23 City Edition specials, which were a cleaner, minimalist black-on-white look.