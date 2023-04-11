The New Orleans Pelicans said Jose Alvarado, out since Feb. 27 with a stress reaction in his right tibia, has resumed on-court basketball activities but has not been cleared to return to game action just yet.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement that Alvarado will miss the play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and he is not expected to play for at least a week.

If the Pelicans defeat the Thunder, they'll advance to face the loser of Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves game on Friday night.

In the event they get by that game and earn the No. 8 seed, Alvarado would likely miss the first two games of a first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Pelicans added "a specific timeline for his return will be announced at a later date."

A spark off the bench for the Pelicans all season, Alvarado averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 61 games. He had played in 61 of a possible 62 games before his injury.