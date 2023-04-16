Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Paul George is unlikely to play in the Clippers' first-round matchup against the Suns. (0:52)

All-Star forward Paul George is likely to miss the LA Clippers' entire opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Phoenix Suns because of his sprained right knee, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

George has been progressing on the rehabilitation from the injury he suffered on March 21, but the Clippers are preparing to be without him for the series, which begins Sunday in Phoenix, sources said.

The Clippers are facing a significant task against the Suns, who are undefeated in eight games with Kevin Durant in the lineup since his arrival from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade deadline deal.

George made his eighth All-Star appearance this season and has averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 34 minutes a game. The Clippers will have to rely even more heavily on star Kawhi Leonard, who has been one of the league's most productive players in the final few months of the season.

"I've been feeling better ... been working my butt off, grinding literally every day," George said recently on his "Podcast P with Paul George" podcast. "Six days out of the week I'm training, doing rehab. I'm going to give it every chance I got, man. It's coming down to the wire."