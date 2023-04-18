Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are hopeful that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to play Wednesday in Game 2 against the Heat. (0:43)

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) did not practice Tuesday, but coach Mike Budenholzer said the team was still feeling optimistic about his status for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

"We have 24-plus hours before game time," Budenholzer said Tuesday. "He'll get treatment, we'll see how he feels. There's been a lot of progress and hopefully there's more in the next day or so."

Antetokounmpo has a contusion on his lower back after he fell to the floor charging after into Heat forward Kevin Love in Game 1 on Sunday. He played just 11 minutes before he was ruled out of the game.

However, with no structural damage in his back and an extra day in between games to recover, Budenholzer said he was still feeling encouraged Antetokounmpo would be able to play in Game 2.

"There's an optimism," Budenholzer said. "Time is a little bit on our side, but that equation will flip. But yeah, I would say we're optimistic."

Bucks forward Jae Crowder shared his coach's optimism considering Antetokounmpo did not suffer a serious injury after falling from the air Sunday.

"He took a hard fall," Crowder said after practice Tuesday. "The floor is not going to apologize to you. It's one of those things once we get up in the air as athletes, but fortunately it's not as bad as we thought. I'm glad about that for sure."

Game 2 between the Heat and Bucks is in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, so Antetokounmpo still has an opportunity to get on the court and test his injured back before the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

"It'll be everyday things that tell him what he can do," Budenholzer said about the next steps for Antetokounmpo. "On the court, move a little bit, shoot a little bit, do some defensive things and he'll get ready for a basketball game. "So we'll just see how the next day goes."