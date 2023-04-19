Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the NBA's decision to suspend Draymond Green for Game 3. (1:48)

The Bay Area NBA playoffs showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will be without a star figure for Game 3: Draymond Green.

Green is serving a one game suspension for stepping on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

"The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA said in a statement.

Green's history includes being the only player in the last 10 seasons to be suspended multiple times in the playoffs, per ESPN Stats and Information. He has 163 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and four suspensions -- including six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 playoff games.

His absence was immediately apparent in Game 2. Prior to Green's ejection with 7:03 in the fourth quarter, Sacramento had just eight points, shot 3-of-8 from the field and grabbed three rebounds. After the 7:03 mark, when Green was ejected, the Kings scored 23 points, while shooting 10-of-15 from the field and picking up seven rebounds.

As Golden State looks to avoid falling in a 3-0 hole, here's how the team has fared in previous playoff series while Green faced disciplinary action.

Game 1, 2022 Western Conference Semifinals

Green's only previous playoff ejection came last year in Golden State's second round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green was assessed a flagrant foul and an ejection with 1:18 remaining in the first half where the Grizzlies held a 61-55 lead at the midway mark. But thanks to outstanding scoring from the bench, Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer and Ja Morant's missed last-second layup, Golden State came back to win, 117-116.

He returned for Game 2 and recorded 10 rebounds, seven assists and six points in a 106-101 win for the Grizzlies.

Series result: 4-2, Warriors

Game 5, 2016 NBA Finals

Draymond Green was suspended for an NBA Finals game in 2017. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Green received a flagrant 1 foul at the end of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after an interaction with LeBron James where he "made unnecessary contact with a retaliatory swipe of his hand to the groin." It was his fourth flagrant foul point of the postseason, which triggered a one-game suspension that caused him to miss Game 5.

His absence was noticed offensively as the Warriors shot just 36% from the field, their lowest of any game that postseason, and recorded 18 assists, despite averaging 23.3 in the other six games in the series.

Green's impact was felt defensively as well as the Cavaliers shot 53% from the floor in Game 5, their best in any game that series. The Warriors gave up 112 points in their Game 5 loss, which was over their postseason opponent's average of 103.3 points per game.

Moreover, it was a major momentum shift as Golden State blew its 3-1 lead, and Cleveland completed the historic comeback.

Series result: 4-3, Cavaliers

ESPN Stats and Info contributed to this story.