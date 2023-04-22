Kimesha Williams, the sister of LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, was one of two women sentenced to life without parole for the murder of an elderly woman in a Temecula, California, casino bathroom in 2019.

Williams and Candace Townsell were accused of following 84-year-old Afaf Assad into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, breaking her skull and stealing her purse. Assad died a few days after the attack.

Williams and Townsell were found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse in February.

A relative of Leonard's confirmed in 2019 that Williams was his sister.