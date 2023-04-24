Minnesota rallies behind a massive performance by Anthony Edwards to stay in the playoffs and take a game from Denver, 108-114. (2:22)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson has been ruled out for Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday due to a left eye injury he suffered in Game 4, the team announced on Monday.

Anderson suffered what the team called a left eye/facial contusion after teammate Anthony Edwards inadvertently hit Anderson in the face late in the third quarter of Game 4. Anderson left the game and did not return.

The Wolves won their first game of the series against the Nuggets on Monday to force a Game 5 in Denver.

Anderson has averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 26 minutes per game during the series.