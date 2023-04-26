Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault on Tuesday night after he allegedly swung a chair that struck two female employees following the team's series-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 at Ball Arena, the Denver Police Department said.
The incident occurred as Edwards headed toward the Wolves' locker room after the loss and swung a folding chair, injuring the employees, according to Denver police. The injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.
"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the Wolves said in a statement released Wednesday night. "We have no further comment at this moment."
Edwards is scheduled for a June 9 court date in Denver, according to the citation. Third-degree assault is a class one misdemeanor in the state of Colorado. If convicted, Edwards faces possible jail time and a fine of up to $1,000.
Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 on Tuesday night to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.