Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault on Tuesday night after he allegedly swung a chair that struck two female employees following the team's series-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 at Ball Arena, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident occurred as Edwards headed toward the Wolves' locker room after the loss and swung a folding chair, injuring the employees, according to Denver police. The injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the Wolves said in a statement released Wednesday night. "We have no further comment at this moment."