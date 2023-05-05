PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially ruled Chris Paul out for Game 3 as expected due to the groin strain he suffered in Game 2 against the Nuggets on Monday.

Paul did not practice on Thursday as the team went through its final practice before trying to get back in this series at home on Friday in Game 3. The Denver Nuggets lead 2-0 in this best of 7 series.

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Paul's status is in doubt for Game 4 as well.

"Obviously we are going to miss Chris," Kevin Durant said after practice on Thursday. "And what he brings to the table. We just got to go out there and play our game, play together, we try not to think too much about it and try to move the ball and play together... and put yourself in a good position."

Phoenix center Deandre Ayton says the Suns are looking forward to a new challenge of returning home down 2-0 in a series. And they'll have to try to get back into this fight without Paul.

"Just new adversity," Ayton said. "It's all a part of the playoffs and the thing is, it's really enlightened us. Now we got to grit and grind, now we're desperate.

"And I kind of like it. We got nothing to lose."

The Suns were expecting to lean more on point guard Cam Payne in Paul's absence. Monty Williams also could dip more into his bench and play veterans like Terrence Ross and TJ Warren.

But the focal point of the Suns' offense remains Devin Booker and Durant. Booker is averaging 31 points and 7.0 assists in 42.5 minutes per game against the Nuggets. Durant is averaging 26.5 points and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes per game through the first two games of the series.

"That's what we get paid to do," Durant said of Booker and himself having to potentially do more with Paul out. "Whatever's required of us. If we got to play more minutes, take more shots, we each got to do it."

Denver head coach Michael Malone understands Phoenix coach Monty Williams may dip into his bench more.

"Anytime you take out arguably the best point guard to ever play, he makes everybody better," Malone said. "One of the best playmakers that we've seen, competitor, leader. So without him, obviously, I think you're going to see Cameron Payne more. I know they've alluded to playing maybe Terrence Ross and TJ Warren off the bench. More scoring. The ball will be in Devin Poker's hands more as we saw in the fourth quarter at our place of Game Two.

"But for us, as we went through the first round and now in the second round, we prepared for the other team. Ultimately it comes down to us being the best version of ourselves and whether Chris Paul plays or not, that doesn't change our mindset, our focus and what we're trying to do. We know it starts and ends with Devin and Kevin."