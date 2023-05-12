Stephen A. Smith explains how the Warriors can potentially force a Game 7 and how Draymond Green could play a key role. (1:26)

Dennis Schroder might have produced the greatest meme of the 2023 NBA playoffs in Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

With his Warriors down three points with 15 seconds remaining in regulation and two of the league's top 3-point shooters on the floor in teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Draymond Green made an uncharacteristic read. The 11-year veteran drove toward the basket from the 3-point line, then lobbed the ball across the lane before landing out of bounds. Thompson was the closest Warrior to the ball, but Lakers big man Anthony Davis was a few feet in front of him and easily intercepted the pass.

Schroder was understandably in disbelief that the Warriors' possession ended without a shot attempt. After the turnover, he turned around to face Green with a big smile.

But ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared insight on what led up to that moment on the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast.

Schroder had an untimely turnover of his own on an errant pass intended for Davis when the game was tied at 94 points apiece with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After Schroder's turnover, Green turned to his agent, Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul, who was seated courtside, and exclaimed, "Get this fool off the court!"

In the end, revenge was seemingly swift and sweet for Schroder as the Lakers claimed a 104-101 win and a 3-1 lead in the series.

Golden State responded with a 121-106 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday. The two teams meet again Friday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Game 6, with the Lakers up 3-2.