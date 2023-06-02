The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, is hiring former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski as head coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Wojciechowski, who has been living in the Salt Lake City area since departing Marquette in 2021, has been eager to make the leap into pro coaching and now lands with a franchise replete with young players and three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

He had spent time around the Jazz organization over the past two years, especially in the 2021-22 season because of his longtime relationship with former Jazz coach Quin Snyder. Wojciechowski spent time this past season attending some Jazz practices and building a relationship with coach Will Hardy.

Wojciechowski joins Snyder as one of several college coaches who have made the transition to the NBA through the G League, where teaching and development is often paramount to organizations over results in the standings.

In seven seasons at Marquette, Wojciechowski had a 128-95 (.574) record with two trips to the NCAA tournament and one NIT appearance. After Marquette, he spent a summer as an assistant coach for USA Basketball's 2022 AmeriCup team.

Wojciechowski was an All-American and national defensive player of the year at Duke, where he spent 15 seasons as an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.