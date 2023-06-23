Check out highlights from Gradey Dick at Kansas as he prepares for a career with the Toronto Raptors. (1:34)

See why Gradey Dick was drafted by the Raptors (1:34)

It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for Gradey Dick.

First, the former Kansas Jayhawks guard showed up at the 2023 NBA draft in Brooklyn in some of the flashiest fashion of the night. Dick had social media buzzing before Adam Silver even began calling names. Paying homage to Dorothy (of "The Wizard of Oz" fame) and her ruby-red slippers, Dick's outfit was covered in sparkling red sequins.

Later, the Toronto Raptors selected Dick with the 13th overall pick where he'll join Scottie Barnes as part of a young core in Toronto. Dick wasted no time reaching out to one of his new city's legends in his post-draft interview.

"... Get Drake a jersey," Dick said. "I need Drake to wear my jersey."

Dick's shoutout, it would seem, didn't go unnoticed. Among the legions of Raptors fans who follow Dick on Instagram is none other than the famous rapper, officially the team's "global ambassador" since 2013.