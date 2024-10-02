        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H points league

          The rumored trade to New York would have a big impact on Karl-Anthony Towns' fantasy value. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Oct 2, 2024, 03:18 PM

          The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their third mock draft of the 2024-25 NBA season, this time using an 8-team H2H points format.

          If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial on the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.

          So who went in Round 1? Which stars slipped to the second and third rounds? And who stood out as top values in the middle and late rounds?

          The participants of our 8-team H2H points mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Michael Schwartz, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings and Eric Karabell.

          Note: Since the reported Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official, the players are shown on their original teams but drafted as if the trade has been made official.

          Round 1

          1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Alexander
          2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Williams
          3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- Schwartz
          4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) -- Moody
          5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Kaiser
          6. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG3) -- McCormick
          7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Snellings
          8. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C3) -- Karabell

          Round 2

          9. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) -- Karabell
          10. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C5) -- Snellings
          11. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C6) -- McCormick
          12. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) -- Kaiser
          13. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG4) -- Moody
          14. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) -- Schwartz
          15. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG6) -- Williams
          16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- Alexander

          Round 3

          17. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) -- Alexander
          18. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Williams
          19. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) -- Schwartz
          20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) -- Moody
          21. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG8) -- Kaiser
          22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) -- McCormick
          23. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG10) -- Snellings
          24. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF4) -- Karabell

          Round 4

          25. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG11) -- Karabell
          26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG12) -- Snellings
          27. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) -- McCormick
          28. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG13) -- Kaiser
          29. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF3) -- Moody
          30. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF5) -- Schwartz
          31. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) -- Williams
          32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C9) -- Alexander

          Round 5

          33. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) -- Alexander
          34. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG3) -- Williams
          35. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Schwartz
          36. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG14) -- Moody
          37. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C10) -- Kaiser
          38. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG4) -- McCormick
          39. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) -- Snellings
          40. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF4) -- Karabell

          Round 6

          41. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) -- Karabell
          42. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF5) -- Snellings
          43. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG5) -- McCormick
          44. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Kaiser
          45. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C11) -- Moody
          46. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF6) -- Schwartz
          47. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG17) -- Williams
          48. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF9) -- Alexander

          Round 7

          49. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG6) -- Alexander
          50. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) -- Williams
          51. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF10) -- Schwartz
          52. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C12) -- Moody
          53. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF8) -- Kaiser
          54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) -- McCormick
          55. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG7) -- Snellings
          56. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG18) -- Karabell

          Round 8

          57. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF12) -- Karabell
          58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF9) -- Snellings
          59. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C13) -- McCormick
          60. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG19) -- Kaiser
          61. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C14) -- Moody
          62. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C15) -- Schwartz
          63. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (C16) -- Williams
          64. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG8) -- Alexander

          Round 9

          65. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) -- Alexander
          66. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Williams
          67. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG20) -- Schwartz
          68. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF11) -- Moody
          69. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG21) -- Kaiser
          70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG10) -- McCormick
          71. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG11) -- Snellings
          72. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG22) -- Karabell

          Round 10

          73. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG12) -- Karabell
          74. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C17) -- Snellings
          75. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG13) -- McCormick
          76. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) -- Kaiser
          77. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) -- Moody
          78. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF12) -- Schwartz
          79. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF13) -- Williams
          80. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (C20) -- Alexander

          Round 11

          81. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (SF14) -- Alexander
          82. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) -- Williams
          83. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG15) -- Schwartz
          84. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
          85. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF15) -- Kaiser
          86. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF16) -- McCormick
          87. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF17) -- Snellings
          88. Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (SG16) -- Karabell

          Round 12

          89. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C21) -- Karabell
          90. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) -- Snellings
          91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) -- McCormick
          92. Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (SG18) -- Kaiser
          93. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG19) -- Moody
          94. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C22) -- Schwartz
          95. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG23) -- Williams
          96. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG24) -- Alexander

          Round 13

          97. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C23) -- Alexander
          98. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG20) -- Williams
          99. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (PF15) -- Schwartz
          100. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (PG25) -- Moody
          101. Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (SG21) -- Kaiser
          102. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (SG22) -- McCormick
          103. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (SF18) -- Snellings
          104. Stephon Castle, SA, PG (PG26) -- Karabell

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Alexander

          PG1 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Pick: 12.8)
          SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Pick: 7.1)
          SG2 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 8.8)
          SG3 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 9.1)
          SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.8)
          SF2 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (Pick: 11.1)
          PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Pick: 3.1)
          PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Pick: 5.1)
          PF3 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 6.8)
          C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)
          C2 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (Pick: 4.8)
          C3 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Pick: 10.8)
          C4 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 13.1)

          Team Williams

          PG1 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 2.7)
          PG2 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.7)
          PG3 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 12.7)
          SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)
          SG2 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 5.2)
          SG3 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 11.2)
          SG4 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Pick: 13.2)
          SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 7.2)
          SF2 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 9.2)
          SF3 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Pick: 10.7)
          C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)
          C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 4.7)
          C3 Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (Pick: 8.7)

          Team Schwartz

          PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.3)
          PG2 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.6)
          PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)
          PG4 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 9.3)
          SG1 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 11.3)
          SF1 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)
          SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 10.6)
          PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.6)
          PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 5.3)
          PF3 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Pick: 7.3)
          PF4 Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (Pick: 13.3)
          C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 8.6)
          C2 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Pick: 12.6)

          Team Moody

          PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.4)
          PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 2.5)
          PG3 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 5.4)
          PG4 Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (Pick: 13.4)
          SG1 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 12.5)
          SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.4)
          SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 4.5)
          SF3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)
          PF1 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 11.4)
          C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 6.5)
          C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 7.4)
          C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 8.5)
          C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (Pick: 10.5)

          Team Kaiser

          PG1 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 3.5)
          PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 4.4)
          PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 6.4)
          PG4 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 8.4)
          PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 9.5)
          SG1 Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (Pick: 12.4)
          SG2 Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 13.5)
          SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 7.5)
          SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (Pick: 11.5)
          PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.5)
          PF2 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 2.4)
          C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.5)
          C2 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 10.4)

          Team McCormick

          PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.6)
          PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)
          SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 5.6)
          SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 6.3)
          SG3 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 9.6)
          SG4 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 10.3)
          SG5 Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (Pick: 13.6)
          SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Pick: 11.6)
          PF1 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)
          PF2 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 12.3)
          C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)
          C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 4.3)
          C3 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 8.3)

          Team Snellings

          PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 3.7)
          PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 4.2)
          PG3 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 5.7)
          SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.7)
          SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 7.7)
          SG3 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 9.7)
          SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Pick: 12.2)
          SF1 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 6.2)
          SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 8.2)
          SF3 Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 11.7)
          SF4 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (Pick: 13.7)
          C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 2.2)
          C2 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 10.2)

          Team Karabell

          PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 4.1)
          PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 7.8)
          PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 9.8)
          PG4 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Pick: 13.8)
          SG1 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 10.1)
          SG2 Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (Pick: 11.8)
          SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)
          PF1 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 3.8)
          PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.1)
          PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.1)
          C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 1.8)
          C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 2.1)
          C3 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 12.1)