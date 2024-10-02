Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H points league

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their third mock draft of the 2024-25 NBA season, this time using an 8-team H2H points format.
If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial on the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.
So who went in Round 1? Which stars slipped to the second and third rounds? And who stood out as top values in the middle and late rounds?
The participants of our 8-team H2H points mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Michael Schwartz, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings and Eric Karabell.
Note: Since the reported Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official, the players are shown on their original teams but drafted as if the trade has been made official.
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Alexander
2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Williams
3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- Schwartz
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) -- Moody
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Kaiser
6. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG3) -- McCormick
7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Snellings
8. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C3) -- Karabell
Round 2
9. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) -- Karabell
10. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C5) -- Snellings
11. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C6) -- McCormick
12. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) -- Kaiser
13. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG4) -- Moody
14. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) -- Schwartz
15. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG6) -- Williams
16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- Alexander
Round 3
17. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) -- Alexander
18. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Williams
19. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) -- Schwartz
20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) -- Moody
21. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG8) -- Kaiser
22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) -- McCormick
23. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG10) -- Snellings
24. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF4) -- Karabell
Round 4
25. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG11) -- Karabell
26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG12) -- Snellings
27. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) -- McCormick
28. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG13) -- Kaiser
29. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF3) -- Moody
30. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF5) -- Schwartz
31. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) -- Williams
32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C9) -- Alexander
Round 5
33. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) -- Alexander
34. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG3) -- Williams
35. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Schwartz
36. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG14) -- Moody
37. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C10) -- Kaiser
38. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG4) -- McCormick
39. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) -- Snellings
40. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF4) -- Karabell
Round 6
41. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) -- Karabell
42. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF5) -- Snellings
43. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG5) -- McCormick
44. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Kaiser
45. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C11) -- Moody
46. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF6) -- Schwartz
47. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG17) -- Williams
48. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF9) -- Alexander
Round 7
49. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG6) -- Alexander
50. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) -- Williams
51. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF10) -- Schwartz
52. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C12) -- Moody
53. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF8) -- Kaiser
54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) -- McCormick
55. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG7) -- Snellings
56. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG18) -- Karabell
Round 8
57. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF12) -- Karabell
58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF9) -- Snellings
59. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C13) -- McCormick
60. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG19) -- Kaiser
61. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C14) -- Moody
62. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C15) -- Schwartz
63. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (C16) -- Williams
64. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG8) -- Alexander
Round 9
65. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) -- Alexander
66. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Williams
67. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG20) -- Schwartz
68. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF11) -- Moody
69. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG21) -- Kaiser
70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG10) -- McCormick
71. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG11) -- Snellings
72. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG22) -- Karabell
Round 10
73. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG12) -- Karabell
74. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C17) -- Snellings
75. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG13) -- McCormick
76. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) -- Kaiser
77. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) -- Moody
78. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF12) -- Schwartz
79. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF13) -- Williams
80. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (C20) -- Alexander
Round 11
81. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (SF14) -- Alexander
82. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) -- Williams
83. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG15) -- Schwartz
84. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
85. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF15) -- Kaiser
86. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF16) -- McCormick
87. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF17) -- Snellings
88. Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (SG16) -- Karabell
Round 12
89. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C21) -- Karabell
90. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) -- Snellings
91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) -- McCormick
92. Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (SG18) -- Kaiser
93. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG19) -- Moody
94. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C22) -- Schwartz
95. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG23) -- Williams
96. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG24) -- Alexander
Round 13
97. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C23) -- Alexander
98. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG20) -- Williams
99. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (PF15) -- Schwartz
100. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (PG25) -- Moody
101. Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (SG21) -- Kaiser
102. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (SG22) -- McCormick
103. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (SF18) -- Snellings
104. Stephon Castle, SA, PG (PG26) -- Karabell
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Alexander
PG1 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Pick: 12.8)
SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Pick: 7.1)
SG2 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 8.8)
SG3 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 9.1)
SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.8)
SF2 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (Pick: 11.1)
PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Pick: 3.1)
PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Pick: 5.1)
PF3 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 6.8)
C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)
C2 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (Pick: 4.8)
C3 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Pick: 10.8)
C4 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 13.1)
Team Williams
PG1 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 2.7)
PG2 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.7)
PG3 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 12.7)
SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)
SG2 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 5.2)
SG3 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 11.2)
SG4 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Pick: 13.2)
SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 7.2)
SF2 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 9.2)
SF3 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Pick: 10.7)
C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)
C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 4.7)
C3 Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (Pick: 8.7)
Team Schwartz
PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.3)
PG2 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.6)
PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)
PG4 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 9.3)
SG1 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 11.3)
SF1 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)
SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 10.6)
PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.6)
PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 5.3)
PF3 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Pick: 7.3)
PF4 Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (Pick: 13.3)
C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 8.6)
C2 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Pick: 12.6)
Team Moody
PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.4)
PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 2.5)
PG3 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 5.4)
PG4 Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (Pick: 13.4)
SG1 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 12.5)
SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.4)
SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 4.5)
SF3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)
PF1 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 11.4)
C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 6.5)
C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 7.4)
C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 8.5)
C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (Pick: 10.5)
Team Kaiser
PG1 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 3.5)
PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 4.4)
PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 6.4)
PG4 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 8.4)
PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 9.5)
SG1 Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (Pick: 12.4)
SG2 Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 13.5)
SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 7.5)
SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (Pick: 11.5)
PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.5)
PF2 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 2.4)
C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.5)
C2 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 10.4)
Team McCormick
PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.6)
PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)
SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 5.6)
SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 6.3)
SG3 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 9.6)
SG4 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 10.3)
SG5 Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (Pick: 13.6)
SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Pick: 11.6)
PF1 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)
PF2 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 12.3)
C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)
C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 4.3)
C3 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 8.3)
Team Snellings
PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 3.7)
PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 4.2)
PG3 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 5.7)
SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.7)
SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 7.7)
SG3 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 9.7)
SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Pick: 12.2)
SF1 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 6.2)
SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 8.2)
SF3 Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 11.7)
SF4 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (Pick: 13.7)
C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 2.2)
C2 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 10.2)
Team Karabell
PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 4.1)
PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 7.8)
PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 9.8)
PG4 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Pick: 13.8)
SG1 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 10.1)
SG2 Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (Pick: 11.8)
SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)
PF1 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 3.8)
PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.1)
PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.1)
C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 1.8)
C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 2.1)
C3 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 12.1)