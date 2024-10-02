Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H points league

Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their third mock draft of the 2024-25 NBA season, this time using an 8-team H2H points format.

If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial on the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.

So who went in Round 1? Which stars slipped to the second and third rounds? And who stood out as top values in the middle and late rounds?

The participants of our 8-team H2H points mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Michael Schwartz, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings and Eric Karabell.

Note: Since the reported Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official, the players are shown on their original teams but drafted as if the trade has been made official.

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Alexander

2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Williams

3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- Schwartz

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG2) -- Moody

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Kaiser

6. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG3) -- McCormick

7. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Snellings

8. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C3) -- Karabell

Round 2

9. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) -- Karabell

10. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C5) -- Snellings

11. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (C6) -- McCormick

12. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) -- Kaiser

13. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG4) -- Moody

14. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG5) -- Schwartz

15. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG6) -- Williams

16. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- Alexander

Round 3

17. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) -- Alexander

18. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Williams

19. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG7) -- Schwartz

20. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) -- Moody

21. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG8) -- Kaiser

22. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG9) -- McCormick

23. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG10) -- Snellings

24. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF4) -- Karabell

Round 4

25. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG11) -- Karabell

26. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG12) -- Snellings

27. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C7) -- McCormick

28. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG13) -- Kaiser

29. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF3) -- Moody

30. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF5) -- Schwartz

31. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C8) -- Williams

32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C9) -- Alexander

Round 5

33. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) -- Alexander

34. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG3) -- Williams

35. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Schwartz

36. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG14) -- Moody

37. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C10) -- Kaiser

38. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG4) -- McCormick

39. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) -- Snellings

40. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF4) -- Karabell

Round 6

41. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) -- Karabell

42. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF5) -- Snellings

43. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG5) -- McCormick

44. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Kaiser

45. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C11) -- Moody

46. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF6) -- Schwartz

47. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG17) -- Williams

48. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF9) -- Alexander

Round 7

49. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG6) -- Alexander

50. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) -- Williams

51. Julius Randle, NY, PF (PF10) -- Schwartz

52. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C12) -- Moody

53. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF8) -- Kaiser

54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF11) -- McCormick

55. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG7) -- Snellings

56. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG18) -- Karabell

Round 8

57. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF12) -- Karabell

58. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF9) -- Snellings

59. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C13) -- McCormick

60. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG19) -- Kaiser

61. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C14) -- Moody

62. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C15) -- Schwartz

63. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (C16) -- Williams

64. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG8) -- Alexander

Round 9

65. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) -- Alexander

66. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Williams

67. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG20) -- Schwartz

68. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF11) -- Moody

69. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG21) -- Kaiser

70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG10) -- McCormick

71. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG11) -- Snellings

72. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG22) -- Karabell

Round 10

73. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG12) -- Karabell

74. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C17) -- Snellings

75. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG13) -- McCormick

76. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) -- Kaiser

77. Jalen Duren, Det, C (C19) -- Moody

78. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF12) -- Schwartz

79. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF13) -- Williams

80. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (C20) -- Alexander

Round 11

81. RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (SF14) -- Alexander

82. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) -- Williams

83. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG15) -- Schwartz

84. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody

85. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF15) -- Kaiser

86. Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (SF16) -- McCormick

87. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF17) -- Snellings

88. Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (SG16) -- Karabell

Round 12

89. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C21) -- Karabell

90. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) -- Snellings

91. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF14) -- McCormick

92. Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (SG18) -- Kaiser

93. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG19) -- Moody

94. Deandre Ayton, Por, C (C22) -- Schwartz

95. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG23) -- Williams

96. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (PG24) -- Alexander

Round 13

97. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C23) -- Alexander

98. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG20) -- Williams

99. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (PF15) -- Schwartz

100. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (PG25) -- Moody

101. Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (SG21) -- Kaiser

102. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (SG22) -- McCormick

103. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (SF18) -- Snellings

104. Stephon Castle, SA, PG (PG26) -- Karabell

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Alexander

PG1 Scoot Henderson, Por, PG (Pick: 12.8)

SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Pick: 7.1)

SG2 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 8.8)

SG3 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 9.1)

SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.8)

SF2 RJ Barrett, Tor, SG/SF (Pick: 11.1)

PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Pick: 3.1)

PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Pick: 5.1)

PF3 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 6.8)

C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)

C2 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (Pick: 4.8)

C3 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Pick: 10.8)

C4 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 13.1)

Team Williams

PG1 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 2.7)

PG2 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 6.7)

PG3 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 12.7)

SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)

SG2 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 5.2)

SG3 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 11.2)

SG4 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Pick: 13.2)

SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 7.2)

SF2 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 9.2)

SF3 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Pick: 10.7)

C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)

C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 4.7)

C3 Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C (Pick: 8.7)

Team Schwartz

PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.3)

PG2 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.6)

PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 3.3)

PG4 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 9.3)

SG1 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 11.3)

SF1 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)

SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 10.6)

PF1 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.6)

PF2 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 5.3)

PF3 Julius Randle, NY, PF (Pick: 7.3)

PF4 Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF (Pick: 13.3)

C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 8.6)

C2 Deandre Ayton, Por, C (Pick: 12.6)

Team Moody

PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.4)

PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 2.5)

PG3 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 5.4)

PG4 Russell Westbrook, Den, PG (Pick: 13.4)

SG1 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 12.5)

SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.4)

SF2 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 4.5)

SF3 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 9.4)

PF1 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 11.4)

C1 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 6.5)

C2 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 7.4)

C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 8.5)

C4 Jalen Duren, Det, C (Pick: 10.5)

Team Kaiser

PG1 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 3.5)

PG2 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 4.4)

PG3 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 6.4)

PG4 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 8.4)

PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 9.5)

SG1 Collin Sexton, Utah, PG/SG (Pick: 12.4)

SG2 Grayson Allen, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 13.5)

SF1 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 7.5)

SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (Pick: 11.5)

PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 1.5)

PF2 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 2.4)

C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.5)

C2 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 10.4)

Team McCormick

PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.6)

PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)

SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 5.6)

SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 6.3)

SG3 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 9.6)

SG4 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 10.3)

SG5 Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG (Pick: 13.6)

SF1 Deni Avdija, Por, SF/PF (Pick: 11.6)

PF1 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)

PF2 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 12.3)

C1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)

C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 4.3)

C3 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 8.3)

Team Snellings

PG1 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 3.7)

PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 4.2)

PG3 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 5.7)

SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.7)

SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 7.7)

SG3 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 9.7)

SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Pick: 12.2)

SF1 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 6.2)

SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 8.2)

SF3 Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 11.7)

SF4 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SG/SF (Pick: 13.7)

C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 2.2)

C2 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 10.2)

Team Karabell

PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 4.1)

PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 7.8)

PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 9.8)

PG4 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Pick: 13.8)

SG1 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 10.1)

SG2 Donte DiVincenzo, NY, SG (Pick: 11.8)

SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 5.8)

PF1 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 3.8)

PF2 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.1)

PF3 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.1)

C1 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 1.8)

C2 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 2.1)

C3 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 12.1)