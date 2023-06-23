Victor Wembanyama tears up after learning the Spurs have selected him with the first pick in the NBA draft. (2:03)

Victor Wembanyama gets emotional after being drafted No. 1 (2:03)

For the top picks of the 2023 NBA draft, what they wear could be as memorable as where they land.

Perhaps that sentiment was best expressed when one of the best draft classes of all time entered the NBA in 2003. The top five picks alone produced four Hall of Famers, but while their on-court accomplishments can't be denied, their fashion sense at the time could be called into question.

Here's how the style for the NBA's newest potential stars compares to players from one of the league's most legendary drafts.

No. 1 pick

James is one of three high school draftees to be selected first overall. AP Photo/Ed Betz

Deemed "The Chosen One" while in high school, James had high expectations out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Now, the NBA's all-time-leading scorer, the only thing longer than James' list of accolades might be the fabric used from his oversized all-white draft day suit.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wemby showed up in style 😎



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et, ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/hxphd7OBH2 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023

No. 2 pick

Darko Milicic, Detroit Pistons

Milicic was the fifth-youngest player and the youngest foreign-born player to play in the NBA. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBA/Getty Images

In his first season, Milicic became the youngest player to play in an NBA Finals and become an NBA champion. Although that ended up being the highlight of his career, his outfit might have stood the test of time fairly well compared to the rest of the quintet.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller is selected 2nd overall in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/GzpY5BgSnH — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

No. 3 pick

Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets

In his sole season at Syracuse, Anthony led the Orange to a national championship win. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBA/Getty Images

If Anthony and James had an unspoken competition for who could wear the baggiest suit of the night, then the former Syracuse Orange star is the clear winner. He paired the gray ensemble with a yellow button-up visible through his six-button suit jacket that was fastened only at the top.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson breaks down tonight's fit 🔥



The #NBADraft presented by State Farm starts at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/PtAZUTicaH — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

No. 4 pick

Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptors

Bosh was Toronto's all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes played when left in 2010. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBA/Getty Images

In 2020, Bosh revealed that he had two draft day suits made and decided to go with the beige look. Although the extraordinarily long suit jacket followed the trend of the time, it was one of the more stylish ensembles of the bunch.

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

With the 4th pick of the NBA Draft, the @HoustonRockets select Amen Thompson!



Watch the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KrZrVxFN0N — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

No. 5 pick

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Wade's draft stock significantly improved after he recorded the fourth triple-double in NCAA tournament history in Marquette's upset of top-seeded Kentucky. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBA/Getty Images

Wade sported a suit that featured several shades of blue and wasn't particularly memorable compared to some of the threads of his peers -- but that isn't a bad thing.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Amen and Ausar Thompson are locked in 😤



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/zreb5blt8h — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023

Here are the rest of the top looks from the NBA draft.

Gradey Dick tells us the 3 things to know about his draft night fit ‼



The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6UvSQxX85M — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

Keyonte George and Kobe Bufkin in the house!



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/VWUW4MT7VM — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023

Jett and Juwan Howard in the building!



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm is LIVE on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/iPnSUGDbQp — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 23, 2023

The custom chain is heat 🔥



Jarace Walker shows off his draft day fit!



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/a3DAhTE65o — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023

It's a family affair for Anthony Black tonight 🙌



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/QpCXcj344e — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023

Bilal Coulibaly shows off his draft day fit ‼️



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/7ohhoemKKF — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023