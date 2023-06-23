        <
          NBA draft 2023 - Fashion of top five picks compared to 2003

          Jun 23, 2023

          For the top picks of the 2023 NBA draft, what they wear could be as memorable as where they land.

          Perhaps that sentiment was best expressed when one of the best draft classes of all time entered the NBA in 2003. The top five picks alone produced four Hall of Famers, but while their on-court accomplishments can't be denied, their fashion sense at the time could be called into question.

          Here's how the style for the NBA's newest potential stars compares to players from one of the league's most legendary drafts.

          No. 1 pick

          LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

          Deemed "The Chosen One" while in high school, James had high expectations out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Now, the NBA's all-time-leading scorer, the only thing longer than James' list of accolades might be the fabric used from his oversized all-white draft day suit.

          Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

          No. 2 pick

          Darko Milicic, Detroit Pistons

          In his first season, Milicic became the youngest player to play in an NBA Finals and become an NBA champion. Although that ended up being the highlight of his career, his outfit might have stood the test of time fairly well compared to the rest of the quintet.

          Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

          No. 3 pick

          Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets

          If Anthony and James had an unspoken competition for who could wear the baggiest suit of the night, then the former Syracuse Orange star is the clear winner. He paired the gray ensemble with a yellow button-up visible through his six-button suit jacket that was fastened only at the top.

          Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

          No. 4 pick

          Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptors

          In 2020, Bosh revealed that he had two draft day suits made and decided to go with the beige look. Although the extraordinarily long suit jacket followed the trend of the time, it was one of the more stylish ensembles of the bunch.

          Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

          No. 5 pick

          Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

          Wade sported a suit that featured several shades of blue and wasn't particularly memorable compared to some of the threads of his peers -- but that isn't a bad thing.

          Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

          Here are the rest of the top looks from the NBA draft.