For the top picks of the 2023 NBA draft, what they wear could be as memorable as where they land.
Perhaps that sentiment was best expressed when one of the best draft classes of all time entered the NBA in 2003. The top five picks alone produced four Hall of Famers, but while their on-court accomplishments can't be denied, their fashion sense at the time could be called into question.
Here's how the style for the NBA's newest potential stars compares to players from one of the league's most legendary drafts.
No. 1 pick
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Deemed "The Chosen One" while in high school, James had high expectations out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Now, the NBA's all-time-leading scorer, the only thing longer than James' list of accolades might be the fabric used from his oversized all-white draft day suit.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Wemby showed up in style 😎— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et, ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/hxphd7OBH2
No. 2 pick
Darko Milicic, Detroit Pistons
In his first season, Milicic became the youngest player to play in an NBA Finals and become an NBA champion. Although that ended up being the highlight of his career, his outfit might have stood the test of time fairly well compared to the rest of the quintet.
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller is selected 2nd overall in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/GzpY5BgSnH— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
No. 3 pick
Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets
If Anthony and James had an unspoken competition for who could wear the baggiest suit of the night, then the former Syracuse Orange star is the clear winner. He paired the gray ensemble with a yellow button-up visible through his six-button suit jacket that was fastened only at the top.
Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Scoot Henderson breaks down tonight's fit 🔥— NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023
The #NBADraft presented by State Farm starts at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/PtAZUTicaH
No. 4 pick
Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptors
In 2020, Bosh revealed that he had two draft day suits made and decided to go with the beige look. Although the extraordinarily long suit jacket followed the trend of the time, it was one of the more stylish ensembles of the bunch.
Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
With the 4th pick of the NBA Draft, the @HoustonRockets select Amen Thompson!— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
Watch the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KrZrVxFN0N
No. 5 pick
Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
Wade sported a suit that featured several shades of blue and wasn't particularly memorable compared to some of the threads of his peers -- but that isn't a bad thing.
Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
Amen and Ausar Thompson are locked in 😤— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8 pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/zreb5blt8h
Here are the rest of the top looks from the NBA draft.
Gradey Dick tells us the 3 things to know about his draft night fit ‼— NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023
The #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6UvSQxX85M
Keyonte George and Kobe Bufkin in the house!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/VWUW4MT7VM
Jett and Juwan Howard in the building!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 23, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm is LIVE on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/iPnSUGDbQp
The custom chain is heat 🔥— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
Jarace Walker shows off his draft day fit!
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/a3DAhTE65o
It's a family affair for Anthony Black tonight 🙌— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/QpCXcj344e
Bilal Coulibaly shows off his draft day fit ‼️— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/7ohhoemKKF
Jaime Jaquez Jr. out here with the fam!— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 22, 2023
2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/uksSngjsoR