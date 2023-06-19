The 2023 NBA draft will bring a new class of young talent to the league.

French sensation Victor Wembanyama leads the pack, as the hailed generational prospect is assured to be the first overall selection by the San Antonio Spurs.

But beyond the first pick, a handful of lottery teams have the opportunity to add a difference-making prospect, while other teams will look to strike gold on a rookie with untapped potential.

Alabama's Brandon Miller is projected by our NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo to go No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets. But G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is right behind Miller and the decision could come down to the wire.

Other prospects projected to be high lottery picks include Villanova's Cam Whitmore and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite.

All the action is set to go down at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Watch on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

How to watch the 2023 NBA draft

Who are the top NBA draft prospects?

Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French big man, highlights the 2023 NBA draft class.

Rounding out the top 10, per Jonathan Givony's Top 100 prospects:

Brandon Miller | SF | Alabama

Scoot Henderson | PG | G League Ignite

Amen Thompson | PG | Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson | SG | Overtime Elite

Cam Whitmore | SF | Villanova

Jarace Walker | PF | Houston

Anthony Black | SG | Arkansas

Taylor Hendricks | PF | UCF

Gradey Dick | SG | Kansas

Get to know future No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The 19-year-old whom Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dubbed "a generational talent" didn't disappoint in Paris this season for Metropolitans 92. He led his team to the finals, was named league MVP and didn't miss a game all season. With the NBA ahead of him, Wembanyama has a chance to become one of the faces of the league as soon as he suits up this October for the Spurs.

Where are the other top NBA prospects expected to land?

Wembanyama has been a lock for San Antonio since the Spurs won the draft lottery on May 16. The No. 2 pick is still up for debate as Miller has had the edge since last month, but G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson impressed during his workout for the Charlotte Hornets and is still in the mix. The Thompson twins have a chance to round out the top five if they are selected with back-to-back picks at Nos. 4 and 5.

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Get the latest draft intel from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo prior to Thursday night.

What are the big NBA trades to watch?

Trade season got underway on June 9 when the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder swapped future draft picks. But rumors have been swirling around the New Orleans Pelicans' interest in trading for either the No. 2 or No. 3 pick to reportedly select G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and what it would cost -- Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson -- to make it happen.

