Read both sides of the story.

Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old, 7-foot-5 phenom from France, is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22.

His talent is undeniable, but his physique and international experience raise questions about how he'll transition to the NBA. To give fans a chance to explore both sides of Wemby, we will present a two-sided interactive experience.

Written by senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst, the first side explores the best-case scenario for the hype surrounding the attributes of Wembanyama's game while the other is a more realistic, down-to-earth outcome of what fans should expect when he suits up in an NBA uniform for the first time this fall.

Victor Wembanyama is unbelievably tall

Victor Wembanyama Matt Lehman illustration

With his 7-foot-5, 230-pound dimensions, which allow for quickness, Wembanyama can do something revolutionary for the modern game: He can defend the rim and the 3-point line at the same time thanks in part to his 8-foot wingspan. This may sound impossible. That is what players in the French LNB Pro A league thought until they saw him get out to block a corner 3 after denying a drive to the rim on the same play.

Click here to read the other side.