Stephen A. Smith explains why he likes Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt's approach to stopping Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. (1:43)

Why Stephen A. loves the Commanders' defensive plan for Eagles (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders ruled out defensive tackle Daron Payne on Saturday, costing them a key part of their defense heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His absence will also make it harder to accomplish the Commanders' main goal against Philadelphia on Sunday: containing running back Saquon Barkley.

Payne played with a dislocated thumb in the Commanders' playoff wins over Tampa Bay and Detroit.

But he sat out practice this week due to a knee injury. He was listed as questionable Friday and considered, at best, a game-time decision. But he was downgraded Saturday.

Payne has played in every game for Washington since the 2020 season. He has four sacks this season.

Barkley has run for 296 yards and four touchdowns in two games vs. Washington this season.

The Commanders won the second meeting 36-33 in part because they held Barkley to 27 yards on 16 carries in the second half.

With Payne out, Washington will start rookie Jer'Zhan Newton alongside Jon Allen.

Allen wasn't available in either game vs. the Eagles this season. When he was in the lineup, the Commanders, at times, liked to use a three-tackle front with him, Newton and Payne. It has worked to stop the run.

Payne, a 2018 first-round pick, was selected to the Pro Bowl in the 2022 season.