The San Antonio Spurs announced the signing Saturday of No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Terms of the agreement with the 7-foot-3 French forward were not disclosed, per team policy.

Wembanyama, 19, averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 34 games with Mets 92 during the LNB Pro A French League's 2022-23 regular season. He led the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks and swept MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Best Young Player honors.

Wembanyama will be part of the Spurs' Summer League team in Las Vegas starting July 7.