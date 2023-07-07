Free agent forward Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Harrell, originally signed as a free agent before the start of the 2022-23 season, averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 57 games at the backup center spot behind MVP and league scoring champion Joel Embiid.

Harrell was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20 while in his final of three seasons with the LA Clippers and has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in eight seasons since coming into the league as a second-round pick in 2015 out of Louisville.