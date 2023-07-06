Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and agent Greer Love told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

The Sixers are bringing in Bamba with the intention of keeping restricted free agent Paul Reed, but Bamba gives the team some security behind Joel Embiid if they do lose Reed.

Bamba was a free agent after the Lakers waived him last week. He would have been owed $10.3 million next season if Los Angeles had kept him.

The Lakers acquired him from the Magic in the days leading up to February's trade deadline. He averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in nine regular-season appearances (one start) with L.A. but an ankle injury in early March kept him sidelined for most of the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.