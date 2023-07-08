LAS VEGAS -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson and Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson put on impressive displays in their summer league debuts Friday, but left what ultimately became a 100-99 Houston win with injuries.

Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick by Portland, exited in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury and didn't return. Thompson, meanwhile, left with an apparent left ankle injury after falling under the basket in the fourth quarter. He, too, didn't come back in the game after his injury.

Before they exited the game -- one played in front of the second sellout crowd in the history of the Las Vegas Summer League ahead of the debut of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama for the San Antonio Spurs in the game to follow -- Henderson and Thompson showed why Portland and Houston, respectively, selected them near the top of the lottery.

Both players showed impressive flashes throughout. Henderson, 19, finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, while Thompson had 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks in 28 minutes.

When Portland drafted Henderson, it was a clear sign of where things were headed with superstar guard Damian Lillard, who on July 1, officially requested a trade away from the only team he has ever played for after seeing Portland wasn't going to be adding veterans in free agency.

With Portland's general manager, Joe Cronin, sitting courtside Friday night, the 6-foot-3 Henderson showed off the size, speed and strength that had him in a back-and-forth battle with Brandon Miller to be selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick.

Henderson got into the lane at will, either setting up teammates for open 3s on the perimeter or getting to the rim for layups. He also hit a couple of pull-up jumpers in the early in the game. And while his jumper was a little off as the game progressed, he found ways to be involved at both ends of the court, getting his hands on multiple balls defensively and continuing to push the pace.

That so much of his game at both ends of the court saw Henderson going head-to-head with Thompson only added to the intrigue.

Thompson was no slouch, either. The playmaking 6-foot-7 guard showed why he was the highest player ever drafted out of the Overtime Elite program -- one spot ahead of his twin brother, Ausar, who went fifth to Detroit.

Thompson showed a very impressive feel for the game, repeatedly making the right play with the ball. He also made a couple of slick passes that drew cheers from the crowd. He looked completely at ease at both ends.

After Henderson and Thompson left the game, there was still plenty of excitement down the stretch in a game featuring multiple first-round picks on both sides over the past couple of drafts. Henderson's likely backcourt mate in Portland this season, Shaedon Sharpe -- the No. 7 pick in last year's draft -- had 21 points and 8 rebounds, but it was the No. 3 pick in last year's draft -- Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. -- who stole the show, finishing with 33 points and 7 rebounds, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.