It doesn't matter what the surface is -- Jimmy Butler can't help but score points.

At a charity exhibition match leading up to the US Open on Wednesday night, the Miami Heat star was serving as an honorary ballboy in a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. At one point, Butler asked Tiafoe if he could step in to receive a serve, and Tiafoe obliged.

Alcaraz's serves normally top 120 miles per hour, but he offered up a distinctly gentler one for Butler. Butler returned it, and the two exchanged volleys until this happened.

There's a reason why they call him "Jimmy Buckets".

The US Open main draw is airing on the ESPN family of networks from Monday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.