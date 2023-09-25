NBA teams have steadily released freshly designed uniforms for 2023-24 season. Throwback jerseys are always a hot topic for fans and it won't be any different this year.

Each team has four different jersey editions: Association (home), Icon (road), City (alternate) and Classic. The City uniforms can change each season, while the Association and Icon versions are updated less frequently. The Classic uniforms, usually tied to anniversaries, add a modern spin to fan favorites from the past.

Here are all of the throwback threads unveiled for the upcoming NBA season:

The Jazz are celebrating their 50th NBA season in special fashion.

They unveiled new Classic Edition jerseys, a throwback to the road uniforms worn in the franchise's debut season in New Orleans (1974-1975). The chest logo will be an exact replica from the original uniform.

They were most notably worn by NBA Hall of Famer Pete Maravich, who averaged 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in his first season with the threads.

The jerseys will be worn on a classic court that incorporates design elements from Utah's courts in the 1980s and 1990s. The uniform and court will debut on Oct. 25 against the Sacramento Kings, the Jazz's season opener.

The Timberwolves are taking a trip back to the early 1990s with their new uniforms.

Minnesota's new classic jerseys were worn from 1989 to 1996, the franchise's first seven seasons in the NBA. Kevin Garnett famously wore the jersey for a season after being drafted No. 1 overall in 1995.

the rumors are true.



OLD SHEP IS BACK. » https://t.co/BecI2xGX23 pic.twitter.com/Q4X2Onq3xs — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 22, 2023

Similar to the Orlando Magic, the Timberwolves are entering their 35th season in the NBA.

"We're taking it back to '89 as we go old school cool in celebration of 35 years of Timberwolves basketball," Timberwolves chief marketing officer Mike Grahl said in a statement. "We're excited for fans to experience the blend of our past with our present, as we build toward the future together."

These jerseys will also be paired with a classic court and logo. The uniforms will debut Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the anniversary of the original season opener.

OG court for the OG jerseys. pic.twitter.com/Bd4tN450zo — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 22, 2023

Orlando Magic

The Magic are throwing it back to the early 2000s.

Orlando's 2023-24 classic jerseys pay homage to the road uniforms worn from 1998 to 2003, most notably by stars Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. Patrick Ewing also wore the look in his final NBA season.

i guess i got my swagger back



presenting our 2023-24 classic jersey ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wUPDRnTvdD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

The Magic are entering their 35th anniversary season and these jerseys represent one of the more successful stretches in franchise history. Across five seasons, Orlando had 212 wins and four playoff appearances, though it never made it past the first round.

McGrady became a star with the retro "Magic" moniker plastered across his chest. He averaged 28 points per game over three seasons wearing the jersey, including a career-high 32 in 2002-03.

The jerseys will be paired with a classic court.

here is the classic court you ordered pic.twitter.com/ehN4tjh4Eo — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

Orlando tips off the season at home against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 25.

From one iconic classic jersey to another, the Hornets are bringing back their uniforms from the late 1990s.

Charlotte will wear their road jerseys from 1997 to 2002, a span when the Hornets made four playoff appearances in five seasons. The uniforms include the classic font for Charlotte across the front paired with a multicolored double pinstripe.

All the details of our newest jersey 💙💜 #LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/WJY7HCVDNZ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 23, 2023

"We're pleased to introduce a new Classic Edition uniform to be worn as part of our celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Charlotte Hornets inaugural season," Hornets president and vice chairman Fred Whitfield said in a statement. "Throughout our history, the Hornets have been recognized for fashionable uniform designs, and we know our fans will be excited to see the look that our team wore from 1997-2002 back on the court in Charlotte."

The Hornets will wear the classic uniforms for eight uniforms this season.