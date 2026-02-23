Sources: Suns to be without Dillon Brooks for 4-6 weeks

Dillon Brooks has his hand looked at before it's announced it's broken and he will be out indefinitely. (0:19)

The Phoenix Suns will be without Dillon Brooks for four to six weeks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, as the guard recovers from a broken left hand.

Brooks suffered the injury during Saturday's victory against the Orlando Magic.

It comes on the heels of the Suns announcing Saturday that All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least one week because of a right hip strain. Guards Grayson Allen (ankle/knee) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) also missed Sunday's game vs. Portland.

"The identity doesn't change," Suns coach Jordan Ott said Sunday. "Play the same style. Our defense is going to have to be better, offense is going to have to be better. ... We're just going to have to find new ways as things continue to progress."

Brooks has played a key role for the playoff-contending Suns (33-25). He's averaging 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. He has increased his scoring average by 6.9 points from last season, the sixth-biggest increase among players to qualify for the scoring title in both seasons, according to ESPN Research.