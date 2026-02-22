Suns' Brooks has broken hand, sources say; Booker out one week

Dillon Brooks has his hand looked at before it's announced it's broken and he will be out indefinitely. (0:19)

Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks suffered a broken left hand in Saturday's double-overtime win over the Orlando Magic and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, sources told ESPN.

Doctors will meet on Sunday to determine an exact timetable for Brooks, sources said.

Brooks' injury is the latest blow for the Suns, who announced before Saturday's game that All-Star guard Devin Booker would miss at least one week because of a right hip strain that happened against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Brooks played seven minutes against the Magic, posting five points and three rebounds before his injury. He is a key part to the playoff-contending Suns, entering Saturday averaging 21.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Brooks has increased his scoring average by 6.9 points from last season, the sixth-biggest increase among players to qualify for the scoring title in both seasons, according to ESPN Research.

Phoenix is 3-4 without Brooks this season.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 44 games this season. The 29-year-old recently missed seven straight games with a sprained right ankle.

The Suns are one of the NBA's surprise postseason threats this season at 33-24 -- showcasing a new culture and identity behind first-year head coach Jordan Ott, leaders in Booker and Brooks and a young core around Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Ryan Dunn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.