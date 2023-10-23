Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who missed the final preseason game on Friday after skipping multiple practices, remains away from the team as it prepares for practice Monday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It is increasingly unclear if Harden will be available to play in the Sixers' regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, sources told ESPN.

Harden did not show for practices on Wednesday or Thursday before he was ruled out of Friday night's preseason finale vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers on Friday said the disgruntled player was away because of a personal matter.

He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey could not be repaired -- comparing it to a broken marriage -- and said over the summer that he could not play for the 76ers.

Part of Harden's complaint stems from his belief he should have earned a long-term contract with the Sixers after last season. It never came; thus, he made the trade demand.

Harden, who was evasive last week about the status of his trade demand, has been one of the league's top players for the past decade, winning three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.