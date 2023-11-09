Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Los Angeles Lakers were without big man Anthony Davis for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets because of left hip spasms.

Davis exited Los Angeles' loss to the Miami Heat early with the same injury Monday.

Davis participated in shootaround Wednesday and worked out before the game before the team decided to hold him out.

The team is hopeful Davis will return to the lineup Friday against the Phoenix Suns at the conclusion of its four-game road trip, sources told ESPN.

L.A. was also without backup center Jaxson Hayes because of a left ankle sprain.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he would rely on Christian Wood and Rui Hachimura, returning after a four-game absence because of the concussion protocol, to play minutes at the 5 against Houston.