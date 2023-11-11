Check out the top plays from Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson over the first five games of his NBA career. (1:45)

Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson will be out at least the next two-to-three weeks after an MRI showed bone bruising in addition to his right ankle sprain, the team said on Saturday.

Henderson has missed the last three games. He injured his ankle on Nov. 1 in a 110-101 win over the Detroit Pistons, exiting the game early.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Henderson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in five games this season.

On Friday, the Trail Blazers said that center Robert Williams III will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.