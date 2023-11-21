Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a right ankle sprain suffered in Monday's 117-100 victory over the New York Knicks.

The team said McDaniels had an MRI on the ankle Tuesday that revealed a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain.

He will be re-evaluated in one week.

McDaniels was injured in the first quarter against the Knicks and didn't return. He's averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for a Minnesota team that leads the Western Conference with a 10-3 record.

McDaniels agreed to a five-year, $136 million contract extension with Minnesota ahead of the season.