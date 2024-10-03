Iman Shumpert and Stephen A. Smith go back and forth discussing the Knicks on "First Take." (1:58)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Karl-Anthony Towns says his initial reaction was shock upon learning he had been traded from Minnesota, his NBA home for nine years, to New York.

Still, the four-time All-Star was all smiles Thursday during his first full day with the Knicks, joking with coach Tom Thibodeau toward the end of the team's training camp workout. Towns and Thibodeau have history together from their time in Minnesota, a familiarity that Towns said could help him and the Knicks jell a bit more quickly than normal after such a blockbuster deal.

"I think it gives us a little bit of a head start," Towns said of his relationship with Thibodeau, who coached him for two and a half years with the Timberwolves. "I know the offense he likes to run. I know the way he likes to play defense and what he expects from his players."

Building familiarity with his teammates may take a bit longer, though Towns made sure that All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson, the team's captain, knew exactly who he was.

"The first thing I did was walk up to Jalen and introduced myself to say, 'Hi, my name is Karl.' Because I know that was a struggle for him," Towns joked, alluding to Brunson's media day comment Monday in which he coyly said he didn't know anyone named Karl. The trade wasn't official at that point, so Knicks players were careful to not say too much about their soon-to-be teammate.

Towns deflected most questions about his potential on-court fit Thursday, though players such as Brunson and Josh Hart have been open in saying that his addition will fundamentally shift the offense by spacing the floor and allowing the Knicks to use a five-out attack.

For his part, Towns said playing for his hometown-area team will be a boon for his personal life.

"I'll be able to see my grandmother more, and I can see my niece and nephew grow up," said Towns, adding that his phone hasn't stopped buzzing with texts from friends in the New York area who are happy to have him back.

Thinking about the prospect of regularly playing at Madison Square Garden, which would have meant the world to his late mother, Jackie, makes him emotional.

Thibodeau said he was excited to have the opportunity to coach a more seasoned version of Towns.

"He's gotten a lot more experience. He's now been deep in the playoffs and knows what that's like," Thibodeau said. "As much as you try to prepare for something like that, until you go through it, you don't fully understand what that is. His understanding is so much further along now than in his second year in the league. And his skill set is so unique that it fits well with everybody."