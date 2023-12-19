Dillon Brooks receives a pair of technical fouls against the Bucks and is ejected from the game. (1:05)

NEW YORK -- Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language toward officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game after arguing a flopping call on Brooks.

"I'm sick of refs being right in front of the play and not making calls and then compiling it with a bailout call like a flop," Brooks said after the game, according to the Houston Chronicle. "I ran full speed to get the ball after I made a great play on trying to get a steal. Two hands are on me. After that, I'm throwing the ball and trying to protect myself and not falling into whatever that was -- into the fans or the bottom of the floor.

"I'm trying to protect myself, and then on top that, he wants to call a flop with a minute left. That doesn't make sense. Make calls during the game while the game is going on, but not trying to get something off. It's unacceptable for me. That ref shouldn't even be reffing our games, for real."

Udoka was also critical of Suyash Mehta, the official who made the flopping call, after the game.

