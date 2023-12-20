Open Extended Reactions

The Nets say Ben Simmons will be out at least two more weeks as he continues to deal with a back injury that's sidelined him since early November.

The team said the left lower back nerve impingement that Simmons is dealing with continues to improve, allowing him to increase individual court work. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks.

Also Wednesday, the Nets said Dennis Smith Jr. has been cleared for full basketball activities after missing the last six games due to an upper back sprain. He's questionable to face the Nuggets on Friday.

And Lonnie Walker IV could return to play as soon as next week as his left hamstring strain improves.