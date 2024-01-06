Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes turn defense into offense with back-to-back steals and fast-break finishes. (0:22)

Following Wednesday's historic scoring night in the NBA, Friday rewrote another section in the league record books.

Of the 28 out of 30 teams that saw action during the Friday NBA slate, eight teams led by 25 or more points -- the most for a single night in the league since the 1997-98 season. Of those eight teams, seven led by more than 30. Four grew their leads to 35 points or more, which ties for the most on a single day since the 1997-98 season.

Friday was headlined by the New York Knicks' 36-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 129-92.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to victory with 29 points, shooting 11-for-20 from the field.

🏀 FRIDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Jalen Brunson continues his impressive play and leads the @nyknicks to a big-time W in Philly!



Quentin Grimes: 19 PTS, 4 3PM, 8 REB

Josh Hart: 10 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST

Joel Embiid: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK (15th-straight 30/10 game) pic.twitter.com/myea7o1DlP — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2024

Friday marked the 182nd day in NBA history where 13+ games were played. Teams won those games by an average of 18.9 PPG, the largest margin of victory of any of those days.

The stats in the NBA have been nothing short of impressive in the New Year -- you shouldn't expect the momentum to slow down any time soon.

Data from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this story.