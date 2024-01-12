Open Extended Reactions

The Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers competed in the third edition of the NBA Paris Games on Thursday. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 45 points to lead Cleveland to a 111-102 victory.

Both teams did some sightseeing in the City of Love ahead of the action at Accor Arena. Activities included visiting the Eiffel Tower, lunch with elementary students and showing out with the fashionable fits.

Many players from both teams have never been to Paris and aren't taking the trip for granted.

"I'm excited to play out here in Paris, excited to get the game going. This is dope to be out here at this [Eiffel Tower], man. It's great here with the whole gang, with the whole crew," Mitchell said.

Here are some of the best moments from the Nets and Cavs trip to Paris:

The photo you've been waiting for.



