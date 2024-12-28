Open Extended Reactions

Denver forward Aaron Gordon will sit out at least the next two games because of a right calf strain, coach Michael Malone announced before the Nuggets hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Malone said he doesn't think Gordon's injury will keep him out for many games but did say he will not play Saturday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Gordon, 29, left Wednesday's 110-100 loss at Phoenix in the third quarter after feeling discomfort in the calf. It is similar to the injury he sustained earlier this season that kept him out for 10 games.

This season, Gordon is fifth on the team in scoring at 13.7 points and is also averaging 5.8 rebounds. This is his fourth full season with Denver after being acquired from the Orlando Magic at the 2021 trade deadline.

Gordon, the No. 4 pick by Orlando in the 2014 draft, has career averages of 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.