Monday night's Charlotte Hornets-Minnesota Timberwolves game featured 10 incorrect calls over the last two minutes, according to the NBA's L2M Report published Tuesday.

The game came down to the wire, with the Hornets storming back from an 18-point deficit to win 128-125.

Three of the incorrect calls favored Minnesota and six favored Charlotte, including a missed shooting foul that would've given Karl-Anthony Towns a chance to give the Timberwolves a lead with less than five seconds left. One foul against the Hornets was assigned to the incorrect player (Brandon Miller instead of P.J. Washington).

In all, the Hornets should've been whistled for two shooting fouls, two travels/double dribble, a loose ball foul and a personal foul. The Wolves got away with two shooting fouls as well as an offensive foul on the final possession of the game.

Towns had a historic performance in the game, scoring 44 points in the first half en route to a 62-point game. He drove to the basket with 4.5 seconds remaining with Minnesota down one and had his arm hit by Leaky Black on a layup attempt, but it went uncalled.