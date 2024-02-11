Open Extended Reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers said Sunday that guard Malcolm Brogdon will be out at least two weeks after receiving treatment to address right elbow tendinitis.

Brogdon last played Feb. 2 for Portland.

Acquired as part of a trade with the Boston Celtics this past offseason, Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds for Portland. He was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year with Boston in 2022-23.

The Trail Blazers have lost four straight and are dealing with several notable injuries. Shaedon Sharpe had core muscle injury Friday and will be reevaluated in six weeks. Anfernee Simons hurt his ankle Thursday and sat out Portland's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.