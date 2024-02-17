Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton played a ton of basketball last summer as part of the team that USA Basketball sent to the Philippines for the World Cup.

And he's hoping to play a ton of basketball this summer, too.

Haliburton didn't hesitate when asked Saturday if he's hoping for a spot on the team that the Americans will send to the Paris Olympics this summer, when the U.S. men will pursue a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Put simply, if they ask, the Indiana Pacers star guard is going.

"My goal is to play for USA until the wheels fall off," Haliburton said. "If I get that call to go, I'll be there."

Same goes for Anthony Davis; the Los Angeles Lakers forward made it clear Saturday at media day for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game that if his country asks, he will play.

Phoenix's Kevin Durant -- seeking a fourth gold -- has made clear that he will play, as has Miami's Bam Adebayo. LeBron James has indicated he wants to play and Stephen Curry may finally decide to go to what would be his first Olympics.

USA Basketball has not confirmed any official invitations yet, and even if the team was announced now, it surely would change by the time training camp starts in July because of injuries or players dropping out after a grueling playoff run.