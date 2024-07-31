Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed on a three-year, $91 million maximum contract extension that will guarantee him $131 million over the next five seasons, his agent Derrick Powell told ESPN on Wednesday.

Allen is co-represented with Powell by Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports.

Allen becomes the third key Cavaliers player -- along with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley -- to sign massive extensions this summer, solidifying the franchise as a long-term Eastern Conference contender.

Allen -- an All-Star in 2022 -- averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. Before getting injured in the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Orlando Magic, Allen averaged 17 points, 13.8 rebounds and 68% shooting through the first four games of the opening-round playoff series, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The 6-foot-9 Allen had played 81 consecutive games last season before a rib injury kept him out of the final three games against Orlando and the entire conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics.

Allen had 42 double-doubles last season, the most in his career and the most by a Cavaliers player since LeBron James (52) in 2017-18, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Along with Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Allen was one of two players to average 15 points on 60% shooting last season. For his career, Allen is one of four players in the shot-clock era to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 60% shooting in multiple seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info. The others are Artis Gilmore, Rudy Gobert and Dwight Howard.

Allen was the 22nd pick in the 2017 NBA draft for the Brooklyn Nets, where he played the first three-plus NBA seasons until a four-team trade landed him in Cleveland in 2021.