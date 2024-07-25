Open Extended Reactions

Although we're still nearly three months away from NBA opening night, most teams have already completed their significant offseason moves. Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro, who is restricted, are the last two remaining free agents likely to command much more than the veterans minimum.

It's still possible we'll see trades that could affect the 2024-25 playoff race, particularly if the Utah Jazz decide to deal forward Lauri Markkanen rather than agree to a renegotiation and extension once Markkanen becomes eligible Aug. 6. Still, for most of the league, the end of NBA summer league means a small break before preparing for training camp in October.

But it's not too early to evaluate offseason winners, losers and everyone in between. These grades are on a curve, with "B" as the median outcome, and reflect the improvements teams made to their rosters via the draft and with cap space in free agency.

Let's take a look at where all 30 teams land on the report card.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTA | WAS