Former NBA star Rajon Rondo avoided a jail sentence Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun possession charge in Jackson County, Indiana.

Court records indicate that Rondo, as part of a plea deal, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun. Two separate charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Rondo was placed on probation for 180 days and ordered to pay all costs associated with the case.

The four-time All-Star guard and two-time NBA champion was arrested in January after police received a call of a black 2022 Tesla traveling recklessly on I-65 South between Indianapolis and Louisville.

A state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and an ensuing search found a firearm, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana. A juvenile in Rondo's vehicle at the time was released to a family member.

Rondo announced his retirement in April after 16 NBA seasons. He played for nine teams and had career averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.